ATTLEBORO — The Rhode Island Blood Center where Sturdy Memorial Hospital gets its blood supply has issued several blood emergencies in recent months because of a shortage.
“The RI Blood Center is still very much in short supply of blood, particularly O Positive and O Negative units,” Sturdy spokeswoman Kathi Hague said. “Although Sturdy has enough on hand in the blood bank, we are on daily allocation with our blood orders, generally reduced depending on availability.”
However, “this shortage has not impacted patient care at Sturdy Memorial Hospital,” Hague said.
The RI Blood Center says well over 1,000 canceled appointments or failed to show to give blood since the holidays, often citing Covid-19 as the reason.
The nonprofit community blood center that serves many area hospitals is one of many such centers across the country that have faced low blood supplies as the pandemic continues.
The American Red Cross that holds many Attleboro area blood drives, has also issued pleas for blood donations.
The Red Cross late last year issued its first-ever blood crisis alert.
“We’ve witnessed the generosity of blood and platelet donors nationwide. So many have rolled up their sleeves to help ensure patients counting on blood product transfusions can receive lifesaving care without delay,” Jeff Hall of the Red Cross said. “But as winter presses on, the Red Cross blood supply remains at dangerously low levels. We need people to continue making the earliest-available appointments in our community in the weeks ahead to combat threats to the blood supply — like recent severe winter storms across the country — that can challenge the ability of the Red Cross to recover from our worst blood shortage in more than a decade.”
The blood shortage is attributed to the pandemic, a slowdown in donations during the holidays and winter, fewer workplace and school/college blood drives, an increase in nonemergency surgeries that had been delayed because of the coronavirus, and a sharp drop in first-time donors.
Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms.
Also, there is no national surplus of blood that in the past bailed out regional shortages.
In most cases, donors can give blood after receiving COVID vaccinations unless they are feeling sick, and there are numerous precautions taken at drives to ensure donor safety with the pandemic, including more time slotting of donors.
Those who give blood in February at Red Cross clinics will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
People are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro have all appointments filled but there are other drives in February in the area.
- Attleboro — Tuesday, Feb. 22, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion, South Attleboro.
- Mansfield — Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1 to 6 p.m., Holiday Inn.
- North Attleboro — Thursday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square Mall.