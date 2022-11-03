WRENTHAM -- Police Chief Bill McGrath is often humorous in his messages to residents on social media.
WRENTHAM -- Police Chief Bill McGrath is often humorous in his messages to residents on social media.
But on Thursday morning when a truck struck some low-hanging utility wires on West Street, he turned to poetry to get his point across.
“The wires were low and the truck was high but he didn’t see them in the darkened sky; so he kept on driving til he felt that yank, then he knew what happened and his heart just sank,” McGrath wrote.
No injuries were reported in the incident but police had to close a nearly one-mile stretch of West Street between Green Street and Route 1A.
Traffic was detoured for about two hours until utility crews repaired the damage.
School buses had to turn around at Bennett Street but they were able to make their pickups, according to the police chief.
The ending was great for motorists but rather anti-climactic for readers.
“Update. Road is reopened.”
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
