Local election officials say turnout at the polls today has been low with many voters already having cast their ballots by mail.
Attleboro Election Administrator Cheryl Perry said 2,102 voters had cast their ballots in-person at the city's polls by 1 p.m. Tuesday. "It's been kind of light," she said.
But that's because a record number of voters have already cast their ballots. More than 5,000 had voted by mail as of Monday, she said.
In North Attleboro, a spokeswoman at the election commission office said only 727 voters had been to the poll by noon.
"It's not record-breaking by any means," she said, noting many voters there had also cast their ballots ahead of Election Day Tuesday.
