Election Day 2022
Voters cast ballots at Ahern Middle School in Foxboro during a past election. Foxboro voters head to the polls Monday while Norton voters will cast ballots at the town’s middle school Saturday.

 MARK STOCKWELL/sun chronicle file photo

FOXBORO — With no ballot questions and nary a single contested race to entice voters, a low turnout for Monday’s annual town election is not only anticipated, it’s a virtual lock.

It marks the fourth time in the past two decades that Foxboro has posted an uncontested ballot in advance of the annual May election — the most recent being in 2019, when just under 5.5 percent of registered voters turned out at the Ahern school polls.