ATTLEBORO — Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll toured the city’s downtown Thursday morning accompanied by a full complement of local officials and area legislators who highlighted the progress that has been made in revitalizing the area.
The one-hour visit focused on the city’s Transit-Oriented Development District that promotes a mix of housing and business with easy access to mass transit.
Driscoll and about 25 others walked from County Street along the Kevin J. Dumas 10 Mile River Walkway to the Judith H. Robbins Riverfront Park, and up the hill to the train station and bus hub before heading back up the river walkway to Balfour Riverwalk Park.
Along Riverfront Drive, Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone explained plans to see a plaza built on vacant land that could feature a location for music, food and beverages and other uses.
DeSimone told Driscoll the city has been trying to get a parking garage built at the train station that would free up even more land for development.
“It’s going to be a real asset for the city when done,” DeSimone said of the train station/park area. “It started with Judy Robbins and her vision for the area. We’ve been working on it for 20 years.
“We’re trying to bring this home for the city. This would be a capstone, a huge centerpiece,” DeSimone added. “We’re well positioned. We’ll get there. This is a huge next step.”
City officials are hoping for more state financial assistance.
“This is where investment can make a difference,” Driscoll said. “There are opportunities for public/private partnerships.”
The MBTA parking lot appeared nearly full.
“It’s coming back. Pre-pandemic you couldn’t find a spot,” DeSimone said. “It’s key to our city.”
Attleboro Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick told Driscoll even though there is a connection with public transit, “it’s not from an equity standpoint” because of MBTA ticket costs.
“It’s a great place to live but we need to do better with job connectivity,” Feerick said.
A train sounded in the background as she was speaking.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who has been pushing hard to get the South Attleboro train station rebuilt and reopened, pointed out the advantages of GATRA bus service at the downtown MBTA lot.
The riverfront park and mass transportation options attracted the lieutenant governor’s attention.
“It’s great to have public amenities first,” Driscoll said. “Those amenities people choose where to look to live.”
“For a small city, Attleboro has and loves its open green space,” DeSimone said.
The Renaissance Station North and One Wall Street apartment buildings near the commuter rail station were pointed out.
The buildings are prime newer examples of mixed use, with commercial space on the first floors.
“Housing goes quickly but commercial” is harder to fill up, Driscoll said, adding there are ways to help support the capital costs for businesses such as a coffee shop.
City officials pointed out they have up to $50,000 available for small businesses for personnel pay and equipment.
Driscoll called Attleboro a “strong community.”
The visit concluded with hot dogs at Tex Barry’s Coney Island Diner on County Street.
Driscoll was given an Attleboro T-shirt from the mayor at the start of her visit.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, were also on hand, along with several city officials, including Attleboro Redevelopmnet Authority Chair Rose Larson, City Planner Gary Ayrassian, and Community Development Director Dorothy Brissette.
Other stops
The lieutenant governor had a busy day Thursday as she visited other locations in Southeastern Massachusetts, all with an economic development theme.
In Fall River, Driscoll toured Battleship Cove and hosted a press conference highlighting her administration’s inclusion of $7 million for the cove in the fiscal 2024-28 Capital Investment Plan.
In New Bedford, Driscoll toured the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center and attended the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament.
That annual four-day event is recognized as the largest festival of Portuguese culture in the world and the largest ethnic festival in New England.