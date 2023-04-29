Norton Town Hall

NORTON -- Denise Luciano edged out select board member Michael Toole and the town will be forming a public works department.

Those were among the outcomes in Saturday's annual town election in which 1,555, or 11%, of 14,033 registered voters cast ballots.

Election 2023: Norton school committee

Name Number of votes
Justine Callanan 779
Sandra Ollerhead 726

Election 2023: Norton town moderator

Name Number of votes
Paul J. Schleicher 738
Jack Conway 773

Election 2023: Norton select board

Name Number of votes
Denise Luciano 804
Michael Toole* 712
* denotes incumbent

Election 2023: Norton ballot question - Create a DPW and turn the elected water and sewer commission into an appointed commission

Name Number of votes
Yes 1,031
No 410