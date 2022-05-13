A total lunar eclipse is arriving Sunday night and promises to be quite the cosmic wonder if the weather is favorable for viewing.
The full moon will be in a “Super Moon” stage as well as a “Blood Moon” one, meaning it will be red in appearance.
The eclipse is predicted to begin about 9:30 p.m. and continue into the early morning hours Monday, and if the weather holds will be visible across most of North America.
Weather forecasts in these parts call for possible cloudy skies Sunday night, though.
A lunar eclipse involves the earth passing between the moon and sun, with earth’s shadow sweeping across the moon.
“A total lunar eclipse is always very cool,” said Dipankar Maitra, an associate professor of astronomy at Wheaton College in Norton, though he admitted he finds total solar eclipses “the coolest.”
“I would certainly watch it and encourage everyone to watch this amazing phenomenon,” Maitra said. “Whether you are using just your eyes, or a pair of binoculars, or a telescope, the eclipsed moon will look spectacular.”
The moon will be quite low in the sky for this area when the eclipse begins.
“This may provide photographers some exciting opportunities to frame the fully eclipsed moon with some interesting terrestrial foreground objects,” Maitra said. “I fully expect to see some amazing pictures in the days after the eclipse. I personally will have my eyes glued to the eyepiece of my telescope.”
Although Wheaton restarted its public open nights at its observatory the beginning of the spring semester, now that the semester has ended, those have ended.
“We’re not doing any eclipse-related public events because most students will have left campus by then,” Maitra said. He noted the eclipse will be quite late in the evening — total eclipse begins at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and the maximum eclipse happens shortly after midnight.
It’s the first of two total lunar eclipses visible from the United States this year. The next is Nov. 7.