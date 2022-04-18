ATTLEBORO — Starting in the fall of 2022, lunch garbage at Attleboro High School will be converted to compost.
The school has partnered with a business called Black Earth Compost, a Gloucester-based company that turns garbage into compost and sells it to garden stores and nurseries.
Science teacher Bill Reilly said the company will charge a small fee to pick up the lunch garbage.
Currently, it’s combined and picked up by one company.
But decreasing the garbage may offset the cost of the pickups by Black Earth, he said.
Seniors Anthony Maragnano, Elayna Marinelli and Riley Moulton, who take a class called The 2030 Project, were behind the effort to change the way the school disposes of its garbage.
The students met with various school officials and representatives from Black Earth to establish the new approach.
The 2030 Project class aims to make immediate, positive changes in society, and Principal Bill Runey endorsed the effort.
“Environmental responsibility is a crucial learning opportunity for our students today,” Runey said. “Having the 2030 class make this a priority in our new building epitomizes relevant learning.”
A project conceived last year will bring compostable utensils to the new high school.