fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

SEEKONK — A Lynn man has been sentenced to three years in prison for operating a prostitution ring out of a local motel, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Friday.

Leonard Jenkins, 39, will also be on probation for one year after he completes his prison term, according to a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.