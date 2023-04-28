SEEKONK — A Lynn man has been sentenced to three years in prison for operating a prostitution ring out of a local motel, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Friday.
Leonard Jenkins, 39, will also be on probation for one year after he completes his prison term, according to a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
Jenkins pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last Friday to deriving support from prostitution, attempting to suborn perjury and intimidation of a witness.
He was arrested soon after police were called to the Quality Inn on Route 6 near Route 114A in October 2020.
A woman there claimed to be held against her will and was hiding in the front lobby, according to the district attorney’s office.
During a subsequent investigation, police learned the woman had sex with men for money in order to pay off her “debt” to Jenkins. Her daughter also engaged in sex with men and gave money to the defendant, according to the district attorney’s office.
During a dispute, the woman told police Jenkins threw a television remote at her and left in a car that police saw drive off at a high rate of speed when they arrived at the motel, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said.
Jenkins was apprehended at a nearby gas station, according to Miliote.
A follow-up grand jury investigation conducted by Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson confirmed the woman’s statements to police, Miliote said.
“I am glad the defendant was held accountable for selling the victims’ sexual services for money. He clearly took advantage of the victims in a manipulative and despicable way,” Quinn said in a statement.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.