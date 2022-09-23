SEEKONK -- Call him Mac.
That’s the winning name for the police department’s new K9, an 8-week-old English Labrador comfort dog who reported for duty at the police station Friday.
Mac will serve as a source of comfort to local schoolchildren and others in times of crisis or just to make the humans around him smile.
One of his first assignments will be an appearance with school resource officer Kevin Nagle at the annual Pumpkin Somethin’ fall community event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Elementary School on Newman Avenue.
Sponsored by the Aitken School PTO, the event features children's games with prizes, children's crafts, music, food and other attractions.
The police department announced the name for the new K9 at the station and on its Facebook page Friday after soliciting name suggestions on the social media page.
Mac was donated to the department by Boonfield Labradors in Boonfield, N.H., which has given comfort dogs to police departments throughout New England.
He will live and work with Nagle.
The dogs help break barriers between police and children, aid children with mental health issues and are popular attractions at community events, according to law enforcement officials.
The Seekonk Police Department has two other K9s, Zuzo and Mattis, who are trained search and drug detection dogs. They work with their handlers, Sgts. Steven Fundakowski and Anthony Laprade.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
