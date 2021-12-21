NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A small machine fire at a precious metals factory in the North Attleboro Industrial Park was quickly extinguished Monday.
The fire was reported about 10 a.m. at Metalor Technologies USA, 255 John Dietsch Blvd.
The company’s on-site emergency response team evacuated the building and put out the blaze before firefighters arrived, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Tuesday.
Firefighters used ejector fans to remove smoke from the building.
At the same time, a fire alarm sounded at 21 East Apartments but no fire was reported.
At 3:15 p.m., firefighters extinguished a fully involved dump truck fire on Interstate 295. The truck was hauling a steamroller, Coleman said.
Cumberland, Attleboro and Plainville assisted with the calls.
The department had 20 calls during the 24-hour shift, according to the chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.