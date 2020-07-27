NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a machine fire Sunday night at a company in the North Attleboro Industrial Park that makes religious products.
The fire broke out at Alviti Creations at 385 John Dietsch Blvd. and was confined to the machine by sprinklers, which set off an alarm about 9:30 p.m., Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
"It just shows the importance of sprinklers. If there were no sprinklers we would have had a much more serious fire," he said.
No one was working at the time of the fire.
Firefighters could see the flames through windows at the rear of the building. Once inside, they encountered heavy smoke before dousing the flames, Coleman said.
A state hazardous materials team responded to the scene because of chemicals in the building that are used in the manufacturing process. Air and water tests revealed no threats to public health or safety, Coleman said.
Firefighters remained at the scene for about three hours.
Alviti Creations is a family-owned and operated business that started in 1967. It makes and designs religious products, according to its website.
Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Attleboro, Plainville and Foxboro. Cumberland and Norton firefighters covered the town's fire stations.
