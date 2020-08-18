ATTLEBORO — The number of mail-in ballots sent out for the Sept. 1 primary equals almost 19 percent of the city’s 30,823 registered voters.
If all 5,800 of those ballots are sent back, it will be the biggest state primary turnout in the last 10 primaries.
The highest percentage in recent history was 15.7 percent in 2006.
Mail-in ballots were authorized by the state for those voters who do not feel safe voting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 8,842 Massachusetts residents since March and sickened more that 122,000.
The numbers of dead and ill in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area are 148 and 2,344, respectively.
There have also been 193 absentee ballot applications, which is typical for a state primary election.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is Aug. 22 and the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the primary is Aug. 26.
Residents may register to vote at City Hall during regular business hours or at Thacher School during early voting on Aug. 22.
Mail-in ballots must be in the election office by 8 p.m. Sept. 1 to count.
Election administrator Cheryl Perry said a drop box for mail-in and absentee ballots is expected to be in place sometime on Friday at the back door of City Hall, located at 77 Park St.
Early voting runs from Saturday, Aug. 22 through next Friday, Aug. 28 at Thacher School, 160 James St.
Saturday hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The hours for Aug. 24-28, Monday through Friday next week, are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Notices were sent to voters on Tuesday concerning a change in the Ward 3 and Ward 5 polling places.
Ward 3 will be located at Willett School, 32 Watson Ave. and Ward 5 will be located at Thacher School.
Perry said all polling stations will be sanitized frequently during voting.
Plexiglass barriers will separate voters from workers, who will be wearing masks.
For more information, contact the elections office at 508-223-2222, ext. 3271.
