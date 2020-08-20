ATTLEBORO — There’s little that doesn’t generate controversy these days in the age of social media and coronavirus.
The latest object of scrutiny is the drop box for mail-in ballots that local voters will be casting for the first time ever in the Sept. 1 state primary.
The box has been installed at the back door of City Hall and is ready to receive mail-in or absentee ballots for those who prefer not to vote in person during the pandemic.
But when Mayor Paul Heroux posted the news on his Facebook page, it spawned nearly 200 comments.
The majority seemed to appreciate the convenience the box will provide and simply said “thanks.”
“Thank you Mayor,” Patty Woods Smith said. “There are a lot of elderly voters in my family and I know they are worried, because of the virus, to vote in person.”
But others are mistrustful of the new system, which involves leaving marked ballots unguarded.
One was former city councilor Jonathan Weydt.
“I wouldn’t trust it,” he said in his post. “The city pays for the voting locations as it is. I can do it in person. Mail-in or absentee voting should be strictly for people unable to make it to their appropriate polling location for whatever reason.”
Absentee ballots require an excuse for not voting in person; mail-in ballots do not.
Applications for the mail-in ballots were sent to every registered voter weeks ago and so far in Attleboro and other surrounding communities, the response has been strong.
Nearly 6,000 voters requested mail-in ballots in Attleboro alone.
But not everyone is enthusiastic about the new way.
Patricia Shumney Fields politely declined to vote by mail.
“Thank you no,” she said. “I will vote in person.”
And Violette Ebeling said she could hardly wait to go to the polls to cast her ballot.
“We are excited to vote in person,” she said. “We went through so much trouble to get our birth certificates to upgrade our license to show our legal citizenship to vote.”
Some, like Aaron Smith, said people put themselves in danger from coronavirus every day and voting is no more dangerous than those activities.
“Vote in person just like you get your groceries, get your hair cut, and get your nails done,” he said.
Peter Graves took a partisan view.
“Just vote in person so Democrats can’t cheat,” he said, setting off a tumult of response.
Claudia Paul said people should just do their civic duty one way or the other.
“Please stop whining people,” she said. “Vote either way and make it count!”
