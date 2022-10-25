City Hall Ballots
Ellen Reinhart and other volunteers sort and check voting ballots at Attleboro City Hall in the last election. The ballots then head to the election office on the second floor to be processed.

 MARK STOCKWELL/

THE SUN CHRONICLE

With two weeks to go before Election Day, mail-in ballots are rolling into Attleboro’s election office at a good clip.

The latest number of those who received mail-in ballots is 6,593, and as of Friday, 1,620, or just under 25%, had been returned. By Monday at noon, another 700 or so ballots came in, bringing the total to about 2,320, or 35%.

