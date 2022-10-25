With two weeks to go before Election Day, mail-in ballots are rolling into Attleboro’s election office at a good clip.
The latest number of those who received mail-in ballots is 6,593, and as of Friday, 1,620, or just under 25%, had been returned. By Monday at noon, another 700 or so ballots came in, bringing the total to about 2,320, or 35%.
All told about 20% of Attleboro’s 32,896 registered voters sought mail-in ballots and requests are still coming in.
“We’d love for them all to get in as soon as possible,” Leslie Veiga, election office administrator, said. “We want to get the work done and give the people who forgot to sign a second chance. It helps everybody.”
So far five ballots have come back without signatures and won’t be counted.
The election office will mail out another ballot to give those voters a second chance. The second ballot will include a reminder to follow all instructions.
Area-wide, the mail-in ballot story is much the same.
About 23%, or 26,836 voters, have requested the ballots in eight of the 10 communities served by The Sun Chronicle that responded for this story. That means that almost half the expected turnout of about 50% could have voted by Nov. 8, Election Day.
However, it’s doubtful that all who requested mail-in ballots will return them. During the primary in Attleboro, only 55% did so.
In the eight communities, the return rate as of Monday was 22% to 35%. Here’s the rundown: Attleboro, 35%; Foxboro, 35%; Mansfield, 22%; Norfolk, 23%; Norton, 24%; Plainville, 33%; Seekonk, 24% and Wrentham, 29%. North Attleboro and Rehoboth did not send their results in time for this story.
About 6.75%, or 7,746 of the 114,676 registered voters in the eight communities, have returned ballots and there are still two weeks to go.
All mail-in ballots must be signed on the brown return envelope in the designated spot which goes inside a larger white envelope for return.
Applications for a mail-in ballot must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Meanwhile, as of noon Monday, 133 voters had made the trek to Attleboro City Hall to cast an early ballot, bringing the total to 2,453 ballots cast so far. That equates to 7.42% of the 32,896 voters who were registered as of Sept. 4.
In the eight communities that responded to The Sun Chronicle, 717 voters have cast early ballots in their city or town halls. That’s about .6% of the 114,676 registered voters.
The number of registered voters will change 10 days prior to the Nov. 8 election and will likely go up.
The last day to register to vote is Saturday, 10 days before the state election in which a new governor will be chosen and contests for state representatives, senators, treasurer, auditor, secretary of state, governor’s council, sheriffs and four ballot questions will be decided.
Ballots returned by mail must be received by 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and they must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
If they are not postmarked by Election Day they won’t be counted.
Ballots returned in person to Attleboro’s election office or to the drop box at the Pine Street entrance of City Hall must meet the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day.
Ballots cannot be returned to precincts, they must go to City Hall.
Early voting runs for two weeks. It began on Saturday and will run through Friday, Nov. 4.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the voting hours are 1 to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., respectively. Monday through Friday the voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Of course, voters can still vote the traditional way on Election Day. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
