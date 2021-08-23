ATTLEBORO — City residents will be able to vote by mail in the upcoming preliminary election, election office administrator Cheryl Perry announced Monday.
The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot or an absentee ballot is Sept. 15.
The preliminary election is scheduled for Sept. 21.
There will be no walk-in early voting.
Mail-in ballots must be returned to the election office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 via the Postal Service, in person or by dropping them in the ballot box at the back door of City Hall.
The box will be checked until 8 p.m., at which time it will be locked.
Vote-by-mail ballots may not be delivered to the polls.
The deadline for voting absentee in person at the election office is at noon on Sept. 20.
Applications for vote-by-mail or absentee ballots are available at the election office or at https://www.cityofattleboro.us/359/Election-Office.
More information can be found on the website.
The last day to register to vote in the preliminary election is Sept. 1.
The election office is open until 8 p.m. on that day.
The contest for mayor is the only one on the ballot in the preliminary.
Two-term Mayor Paul Heroux is being challenged by former state trooper Todd McGhee and former city council candidate Jim Poore.
One of those three will be eliminated in the preliminary election.
The Ward 5 polling station has been returned to the Welcome Center at LaSalette Shrine, 974 Park St.
The law passed by the state Legislature which authorizes vote-by-mail for municipal elections, expires on Dec. 15.
