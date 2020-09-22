ATTLEBORO — There were four ways to vote in the Sept. 1 primary and the most popular was by mail.
According to numbers provided by the city’s election office, 5,517 people, or 60.3 percent of the 9,142 people who cast ballots for the primary election, voted by mail.
Another 33 percent, or 3,019, went to the polls on Sept. 1, while 465 voters, or 5.1 percen,t cast ballots during the seven-day early-voting period.
Another 141, or 1.5 percent, voted absentee.
All told, the turnout was 29.44 percent of the 31,058 registered voters, which was the highest for a state primary election in at least 20 years.
Out of the 6,902 voters who requested mail-in ballots, 5,517, or 80 percent, used them.
Another 22 mail-in ballots were returned after the 8 p.m. deadline on primary day and were not counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.