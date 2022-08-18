City Hall Ballots
A ballot drop box awaits voters in Attleboro in 2020.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Campaigning is in full throttle for the Sept. 6 state primary, and the mail-in voting process is well underway.

Mail-in ballots have been sent to voters and are being returned to area elections officials, and early in-person voting kicks off in all area communities Saturday, Aug. 27, which is also the deadline to register to vote.