Campaigning is in full throttle for the Sept. 6 state primary, and the mail-in voting process is well underway.
Mail-in ballots have been sent to voters and are being returned to area elections officials, and early in-person voting kicks off in all area communities Saturday, Aug. 27, which is also the deadline to register to vote.
With voters having those two options to vote before the primary, and the fact not a lot of voters cast ballots in primaries to begin with, area election officials aren’t anticipating big crowds on Election Day.
“We don’t expect a large turnout the day of voting,” Attleboro election office manager Leslie Veiga said. “We have had an unexpected number of people doing mail-in voting. I think most people are expected to do early voting by mail and in-person.”
However, Attleboro could well see a higher turnout than area towns with Mayor Paul Heroux on the Democratic ballot for Bristol County sheriff. If he wins the primary, he would go up against incumbent Republican Thomas Hodgson in the November election.
Other Democratic candidates for sheriff include Nick Bernier, a Fall River-based lawyer, and former Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.
Attleboro’s elections office has already received about 4,000 requests for mail-in ballots, Veiga noted.
A new state reform bill makes “no excuse” mail-in voting permanent in all elections.
In pre-pandemic days, voters had to give a reason for so-called absentee voting, such as an election falling on a religious holiday or being unable to physically get to the polls because of illness, disability or being out of town.
During the pandemic, anyone who wanted to vote by mail could do so.
The election changes, though, are adding to the workload of election staff, area officials say.
The Secretary of the Commonwealth has mailed out Vote by Mail Application Postcards to all registered voters.
If you want to vote by mail, complete the postcard and return it as soon as possible. Or you can submit an alternative signed and dated request to vote by mail.
For mail-in balloting, unenrolled voters must select a primary ballot type (Democrat or Republican).
When you receive your ballot, you are asked to follow the vote-by-mail instructions, including signing your ballot envelope before returning it.
Your ballot should be returned promptly.
It can be mailed back using a prepaid return envelope or returned in person to town and city halls. Most have secure drop boxes outside.
Election officials will continue to mail ballots as applications arrive up until the deadline of Aug. 29. However, the Postal Service recommends all applications arrive well before the deadline to allow ample time to both receive and return your ballot.
For questions, contact your local elections or town clerk’s office.