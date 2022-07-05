MANSFIELD — Mail was reported stolen over the holiday weekend from two mailboxes in front of the local post office.
Two of three mailboxes in front of the Giles Place post office were vandalized overnight Saturday, Postmaster David Cullen said.
“They used crowbars to pry them open,” Cullen said Tuesday. “We don’t know what was taken.”
A report was filed with police about the incident.
“They are moving forward trying to figure it out,” Cullen said.
The federal crime was discovered at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Cullen posted a message on Facebook advising anyone who mailed anything from 3 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday to cancel any checks so that they can’t be cashed and to circulate word around about the thefts.
“If you put any mail in those (mailboxes) consider those letters stolen,” Cullen posted.
The postmaster said Tuesday he has received a handful of calls from patrons.
The mailboxes in front of the post office are the newer kind that deter so-called fishing incidents that have become a common method for stealing mail from mailboxes.
“We had all new mailboxes installed,” Cullen said.
It was the first time the mailboxes have been pried open.
The theft was also reported to the U.S. Postal Inspector Services.
The two damaged mailboxes have been taken out of service, but a third one in front of the post office is still usable.
“It’s still one of the safest ways,” Cullen said. “We do have a 24-hour lobby where you are able to drop mail in slots if people want to feel safer.”