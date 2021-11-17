ATTLEBORO — Don’t mail checks from a mailbox at the Pleasant Street Post Office.
That’s the advice from the city’s police chief and a resident whose bank account was fleeced for thousands of dollars.
Brenda Haskell of Richardson Avenue said she mailed two checks on Oct. 18 and both were stolen from the box.
Both were altered and cashed resulting in the theft of more than $10,000 from her bank account, she said.
Thefts of that kind are known as “fishing.”
Thieves use some kind of device to reach into a mailbox and extract mail.
Fortunately, the bank replaced the money Haskell lost because it was obvious fraud, but she said postal officials have refused to put a more secure mailbox on the site or even respond to her phone calls.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said 21 thefts from that mailbox have been reported since Oct. 1.
Heagney said postal customers should not use the box, especially if they are mailing sensitive personal information that would leave them open to identity theft or theft of funds from their bank accounts.
“I would advise residents not to use the box outside of 901 Pleasant St.,” he said. “Drop it in the post office itself until an anti-fishing box is installed.”
He said the South Attleboro Post Office has been the target of fishing attacks as well.
As many as 15 thefts have occurred there, he said.
Heagney said postal inspectors are on the case, as stealing mail is a federal crime.
“It’s a very active investigation,” he said.
Meanwhile, Haskell is angry that nothing has been done to prevent more thefts.
“This has been happening to multiple people and the post office refuses to change the box,” she said.
Haskell said her bank, Harbor One, told her she was the fifth person in one week to have money stolen through check forgery connected to those mailboxes.
She was paying two bills with the checks that were stolen.
One was for her subscription to The Sun Chronicle and the second was her electric bill from National Grid.
She didn’t know about the theft until her newspaper stopped coming.
Haskell said she could still make out the original payees on the checks so she doesn’t know why they were cashed.
“This is a cottage industry for someone,” she said. “The post office has an obligation to mitigate this, to stop it from happening.”
The Sun Chronicle called the Pleasant Street Post Office and was referred to a Post Office spokesperson who sent the request for comment to a postal inspector’s office in Boston.
While a number of questions were sent by The Sun Chronicle, none were answered.
“The local postal inspectors are aware,” was the only response from Postal Inspector Emily Spera.
She also provided advice on how to keep mail safe and how to file a complaint:
- Hand outgoing mail to your letter carrier, or mail it inside at the Post Office, or a secure receptacle at your place of business.
- Never send cash or coins in the mail. Use checks or money orders. Ask your bank for “secure” checks that are more difficult to alter.
- If any suspicious substance, such as glue or other sticky product, is seen on a mailbox or mail receptacle, notify postal inspectors. Customers can make reports by submitting an online complaint at
- or by calling 877-876-2455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.