FOXBORO — Gillette Stadium, already two decades old, will undergo $225 million in renovations and additions starting early next year.
Construction in the north end of the stadium, home to the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, is set to begin after the NFL football season ends, the Kraft Group announced Friday.
A new lighthouse and a large high definition video board are part of the project.
The new lighthouse will stand 218 feet and a 360-degree observation deck will be installed on top, allowing fans to watch games from there, the owners said.
The new 370-foot by 60-foot video board will be the largest outdoor stadium video board in America, the Krafts said. A new video board was installed in the south end of the stadium earlier this year as part of that section’s renovations, but the new video board will be twice as big.
The renovations also will include a 75,000-square-foot glass-enclosure for hospitality space that will bridge the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs, the Dell Technologies Suite levels, and the upper concourse.
The fan entrance into the north end of the stadium, the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the staircase entering the Patriot Place shopping and restaurant complex will also undergo changes.
The Kraft Group called the work “the most dramatic” improvements since the stadium opened in 2002.
The family will privately fund the new construction, which is expected to be completed by the start of the 2023 NFL season.
The stadium also showcases top musical acts, from Taylor Swift to Elton John to the Rolling Stones.
