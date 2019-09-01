MANSFIELD -- A major water main break the end of August in West Mansfield has ended up costing an estimated $24,000 and led to the loss of about 1.15 million gallons of water, town officials say.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas informed selectmen last week it was a "significant" water main break that affected West Mansfield residents and businesses.
The break was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 326 Forbes Boulevard, near the Cabot Business Park.
Water was shut off just after 8 p.m., with excavation beginning a little before 11 p.m. The repair to the water main was completed about 3 a.m., and water was turned on and hydrants flushed until about 5 a.m., according to town officials.
The breakdown in costs: Overtime and police details, $4,000; fill and police detail, $2,000; asphalt and police detail, $2,000, and future permanent paving, $16,000, for a total tab of about $24,000.
Town officials are considering different ways to cover the cost, with Dumas noting it would be a major hit on the budget.
A money transfer at the fall town meeting is one option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.