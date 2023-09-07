ATTLEBORO — The city’s website is headed for a re-do to make it more responsive to residents’ needs.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone listed a number of flaws with the current site in a letter to the city council and said she is working with her staff to redesign it.
“It is not mobile friendly or intuitive,” she said in the letter. “It also does not provide enough opportunities for online payment of fees, submission of forms, and does not make it easy for residents to learn about community programs and events.”
“Equally important, the ‘Notify Me’ informational alert system has a very limited number of subscriptions, is not cost efficient, and is not as robust as needed for a city of our size,” she said.
DeSimone said her hope is to have a redesigned site up by spring.
The redesign will not cost the city any money because it is included in the city’s current contract with the website provider, CivicPlus, she said.
In addition, she’s working with Police Chief Kyle Heagney and Fire Chief Scott Lachance to upgrade the alert notification system.
She said that’s being done with CivicReady, a CivicPlus product that allows for an unlimited number of texts, emails, and call subscribers.
CivicReady has multiple posting methods including, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
That upgrade will not cost much, she said.
“It is a far more informative, accessible, and engaging system, particularly when most people rely on cell phones and social media pages for notifications of important information,” DeSimone said.
“Offering CivicReady to residents will come with a modest cost, but in return, more residents will be engaged through timely and informative notifications about emergencies, critical, and important issues and events in the city.”
DeSimone said a funding request will be sent to the council for CivicReady.
