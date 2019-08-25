With her morning cup of coffee, Heather Mach gets a front-row seat to watch butterflies emerge from their chrysalis.
“This is my happy place,” Mach says of the covered porch in the back of her home on James Street, where she has created a butterfly habitat for monarchs for three years.
On one table stands 14 milkweed plants — the primary food source for monarchs — with just as many caterpillars biding their time before they’re ready to make their chrysalis. On another table, Mach has four Tupperware containers which are used as nurseries for eggs and the caterpillars before they mature.
And on the ceiling, curtains, and even a camera tripod are almost 50 cocoons from which butterflies will emerge in seven to 14 days.
“It’s very therapeutic for me,” Mach said. “It’s such a stress reliever, just watching them do their thing.”
The special connection Mach has to butterflies came in 2007 when her grandfather died. The morning of his funeral, her daughter Leah, who was 5-year-old at the time, found a monarch butterfly lying on the ground and brought it to Mach.
The butterfly, which had not moved since Leah discovered it, suddenly began to fly.
“It flew off me and landed on (Leah),” Mach recalled. “I looked right at her and I said, ‘That was Papa saying goodbye.’”
The front yard of the Mach’s house has become a haven for monarchs, and even other species of butterflies, as they flock to the 25 nectar plants and eight other various host plants, such as dill, fennel and parsley.
Now in the third year of raising monarchs, Mach is approaching the 500th release for both monarchs and other butterflies.
“We try to intervene as little as possible to let them have a safe place to live,” Mach said of her small but completely sustainable laboratory. “We’re trying to help the species, because if they do become endangered, we won’t see them anymore.”
Sharing Mach’s zeal to keep the monarch species alive in the midst of what has become a global extinction crisis is Ashley Fallon, the assistant director at the Mansfield Children’s Center, which is also doing its part to attract and raise monarchs.
On the center’s three acres of land, the administrators and children have been tending their own gardens with the monarch’s native plants as well as their own nurseries.
The excitement of watching the maturation of the monarchs gives the children a hands-on lesson in natural science, and Fallon is pleased to see how invested the children have become in the outdoor environment.
“It’s fun to see the different types of chrysalises the butterflies build — you can do comparative studies with the children,” Fallon said.
The monarchs are one of 1 million species around the world that are endangered, and Fallon believes this is tied to the habitats of the butterflies decreasing as more building replaces landscaping.
Additionally, homeowners who landscape their lawns will, many times, have non-native plants and no host plants, which make it nearly impossible for laying eggs.
Other problems have come from climate change and, as Mach says, the use of pesticides.
However, Mach says that education is the way to keep the monarchs alive, and she is working to spread this knowledge through her Facebook page.
“It makes me happy knowing that we’re helping the species,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.