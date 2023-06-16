PLAINVILLE -- A male was seriously injured in an accident in woods in the western end of town Friday night and flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital.
The accident was reported about 8:30 p.m. off Bridle Path, a road located off High Street.
It was unclear what happened but a tree branch penetrated the victim's leg.
Firefighters had to use a chainsaw and an All Terrain Vehicle to transport the victim out of the woods.
The helicopter landed on a nearby cul-de-sac at Field Circle in Wrentham about 9:10 p.m., and firefighters and police had extricated the patient from the woods about 9:30 p.m.
Access was easier from the Wrentham side via Amber Drive, off Hancock Street, and Wrentham public safety personnel assisted.
State Environmental Police also responded.
