NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 54-year-old man faces charges of assaulting a retired local police officer in an alleged road rage incident on Route 1 last week.
Daniel A. Alonzo of Al Pace Drive in North Attleboro pleaded innocent last Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery and four related charges.
He is accused of breaking a car window and punching retired Lt. David Dawes about 10:15 a.m. last Wednesday while Dawes was stopped at a traffic light on Route 1 waiting to turn into Stop & Shop, according to a police report.
Alonzo allegedly told police he knocked on Dawes’ car window to speak to him and it broke by accident when he knocked on it.
Alonzo allegedly told police Dawes grabbed his arm and would not let go of it.
Retired Officer David Cullen, who was working a road detail nearby, witnessed the incident and detained Alonzo until backup officers arrived.
Neither man required immediate medical attention.