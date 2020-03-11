ATTLEBORO — A Boston man charged with driving into his ex-girlfriend's car while she was heading to the police station with her 24-year-old daughter has been ruled a danger and ordered held without bail.
Attleboro District Court Judge Daniel O'Shea made the ruling Tuesday after a hearing in the case of Ralph J. Boggs, 49, according to court records.
Boggs has pleaded innocent to assault charges related to the incident, which police said occurred last week on South Main Street, about a half-mile from the woman's Knight Avenue home.
In ruling Boggs a danger, the judge cited the defendant's numerous convictions on assault-related charges and the circumstances of the Attleboro case. He also cited restraining orders that have been filed against him by five different plaintiffs, according to court records.
Boggs is accused of driving after the woman following after an argument at her home and then striking her car while passing it the early morning of March 3 near Willow Tree Farms.
No injuries were reported but both vehicles sustained damage, according to police.
