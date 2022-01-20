FRANKLIN -- An East Bridgewater man accused of killing his former wife and setting her Franklin house on fire last month was indicted Thursday by a Norfolk County grand jury.
Brendon Owen, 47, faces eight indictments including murder, armed assault in a dwelling, armed home invasion, kidnapping and arson, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
The case will now be transferred from Wrentham District Court to Dedham Superior Court. No date for arraignment was immediately scheduled.
Owen is accused of beating his former wife, Shirley Owen, to death on Dec. 17 and attacking her 74-year-old mother before setting fire to the house.
The mother escaped and alerted a neighbor, who called 911.
Owen pleaded innocent to murder and related charges in Wrentham District Court and was ordered held without bail.
On Tuesday, Wrentham District Court Judge Julieann Hernon denied a request from Brendon Owen’s attorney to allow Owen to be released on bail with GPS monitoring.
The attorney, Neil Madden, argued that Owen is presumed innocent and said his client has medical issues, including a history of seizures.
Madden also said Owen had no criminal record, had a steady job before his arrest and strong ties to the community.