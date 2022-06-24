NORFOLK — A former Woonsocket man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he secretly videotaped an 11-year-old local girl undressing in her second-floor bedroom after climbing on the roof of her family’s garage.
Jacob Guerrero, 23, was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston on a charge of sexually exploiting a child, according to court records.
The alleged incident occurred on March 17, 2021 but did not come to light until Wrentham police seized Guerrero’s phone after arresting him in August 2021 for allegedly secret videotaping young girls at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
Child pornography and other charges related to the Wrentham and Norfolk cases are pending in Wrentham District Court, where Guerrero was initially freed on $25,000 cash bail.
He was arrested at his family’s home in Woodland, Calif., by the FBI on April 14 after federal prosecutors filed a complaint in the Norfolk case.
He was allowed to leave the area to stay with his family in California over the objections of Norfolk County prosecutors.
In still more legal wrangling, a federal magistrate judge in California ordered Guerrero released to home confinement after initially ordering him detained without bail.
However, federal prosecutors obtained an emergency stay of the order and a federal judge last month vacated the magistrate’s order of home confinement, according to court records. Guerrero is being held without bail.