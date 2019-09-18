SEEKONK — A man who robbed three doughnut shops on consecutive days in September 2017, including the Honey Dew at Bakers Corner, is serving up to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court.
Paul Curtis, 34, of Braintree, was sentenced by Judge Thomas McGuire last week to a 10- to 13-year prison term after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
“This is a violent career criminal who needs to be taken off the streets for as long as possible. He has committed armed robberies in multiple communities and clearly poses an ongoing danger to the public,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement.
The spree started Sept. 25 in Middleboro where the defendant robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts. The next day, Curtis entered a Dunkin’ Donuts in Berkley, threatened two clerks with a gun, jumped over the counter and fled after stealing cash from the registers, according to the DA’s office.
On Sept. 27, he entered the Honey Dew at Bakers Corner and robbed it in a similar fashion before fleeing in a Nissan Altima, which was videotaped by a nearby security camera, according to the DA’s office.
The getaway driver, Michelle Shaugnessy, who was then 28, pleaded guilty to her role in the robbery in March and was sentenced to up to three years.
Curtis pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery in April in Plymouth Superior Court for the holdup in Middleboro and is serving a concurrent 6- to 8-year prison sentence, according to court records.
The pair were arrested when police found the Altima at the Kings Inn on Route 1 in North Attleboro. Curtis was apprehended when he approached the car.
During subsequent searches of his motel room and the vehicle, police found clothing and footwear worn during of both robberies. Police also recovered a replica handgun, and a palm print on the store counter in Seekonk was matched the defendant’s, according to the DA’s office.
Curtis is also serving a concurrent 8- to 10-year prison term for robbing the Mobil gas station at routes 152 and 106 in Plainville at gunpoint the same day as the Seekonk robbery. He pleaded guilty in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham in January on that case.
Curtis has an extensive history of convictions throughout the state for crimes such as bank robbery, larceny, armed assault, and breaking and entering.
The Seekonk and Berkley robbery cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stephen Nadeau.
