FOXBORO -- A man was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital following Saturday night's game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills after he fell from a pedestrian overpass near Gillette Stadium, fire officials said.
The man suffered serious injuries in the incident which occurred around 8:15 p.m., fire officials said in a social media post early Sunday. His name was not released.
The Foxboro Fire Department and Fallon Ambulance responded to the call.
The victim was flown to Brigham & Women's Hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time, fire officials stated.
