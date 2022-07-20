ATTLEBORO — The lawyer for one of the suspects accused of leaving their dogs in hot cars while attending a Phish concert at the Xfinity Center last week said Wednesday his client made a “mistake.”
Attleboro lawyer Peter Tekippe said his client, Michael P. Powers Jr., 42, of East Greenwich, R.I., got his pet doodle Charlie back after being arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court.
“He was pretty distraught over the whole thing,” Tekippe said afterward.
Powers is the first of at least three concertgoers charged with leaving their pet dogs in locked cars during 80-degree, humid weather. Police say they also rescued two other dogs and will summons the owners to court at a later date.
A prosecutor had asked a judge to not return the dog to Powers while the case was pending.
Charlie, Powers’ service dog, has been at the Mansfield Animal Shelter since the concert in Mansfield last Thursday.
Police say at the time an officer was flagged down in the parking lot of the concert venue, it was 80 degrees out with high humidity, according to a police report.
Mansfield Detective Derek McCune said he found Charlie panting heavily with his tongue hanging out inside a Chevrolet Equinox. There was a blanket over the windshield of the SUV and the two rear windows were down about four inches, the report says.
When temperatures are 80 degrees and humid, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates it can be about 100 degrees inside a vehicle, McCune wrote in the report.
Police say there were two cups of water inside the SUV but Powers says there were three, according to Tekippe.
McCune said he tried to call Powers’ cellphone but the call and a text were never answered. Powers went to the police compound after the concert and allegedly became argumentative.
During the encounter, McCune told Powers that if Charlie was his service dog as he claimed, he would have been allowed to bring the animal into the concert, according to the report.
During his bail argument, Tekippe said Charlie was examined by a veterinarian after police took him and found to be in healthy condition. He said Charlie was in the vehicle only about 12 minutes before police found him.
“Your honor,” Tekippe said, “I’m telling you there was a mistake that was made.”
The defense lawyer told the court his client loves Charlie and walked him at the animal shelter every day while under supervision on the animal control officer.
After hearing the arguments in court, Judge Edmond Mathers sided with the defendant.
“The best interest of the dog would be served by returning it to its owner who made a stupid mistake,” Mathers said.
Powers faces a felony charge of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of leaving an animal confined in extreme hot weather. He is free on his own recognizance and his case was continued to September for a pretrial conference.