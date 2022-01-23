MANSFIELD -- A resident in a housing complex for the elderly accidentally shot himself in his leg early Sunday morning.
Police report that a resident of 15 Park St., the Park Court apartments, called police just before 2 a.m. Sunday to report he shot himself in the leg.
Police said the gunshot was an accident and was self-inflicted. First responding officers applied a tourniquet to the man's leg.
After securing the scene, firefighters transported the man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man is the licensed gun owner.