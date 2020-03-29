mansfield fire truck

MANSFIELD — A man fell about 15 feet from a tree late Saturday morning, breaking his leg.

The man had been cutting tree limbs at the home off Branch Street around 11:30 a.m. at the time of the accident.

The victim, in his 60’s, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Fire Capt. William Burgess said.

“It was a good fall,” Burgess said, adding the man was lucky he wasn’t even more seriously injured.

Stephen Peterson can be reached at 508-236-0377.

