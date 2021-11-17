MANSFIELD — A man burned his hands Wednesday morning when he tried to put out a fire engulfing his car in front of a business at Bristol Plaza at Route 106 and Franklin Street.
The victim, who is in his 50s, suffered second-degree burns and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
“The gentleman went inside the store and when he came out he saw his car on fire,” Desrosiers said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m., got there within 30 seconds and attacked the fully engulfed car with foam within a minute, Desrosiers said.
The fire station, also on Route 106, is about 1,000 feet from Bristol Plaza. The quick work kept the fire from spreading to the building, which contains seven businesses. None was forced to close, Desrosiers said.
The man’s Toyota Yaris was destroyed and a car parked nearby sustained minor damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, Desrosiers said.
Police temporarily closed the westbound lane of Route 106 and detoured traffic down Lawndale Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.