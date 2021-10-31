ATTLEBORO — A city man faces charges for allegedly stabbing another man in the leg, according to police.
Randolph Godwin, 49, will face charges in connection to the stabbing, which happened at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a Sixth Street residence, according to various media accounts.
Attleboro police said the 56-year-old victim was the one who reported the attack.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from a non-fatal stab wound to his upper left leg.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by an Attleboro Fire Department ambulance.
Police located Godwin at the scene and arrested him without incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.
