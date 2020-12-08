FOXBORO — The man charged with breaking into the home of former New England Patriot star quarterback Tom Brady will be examined to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
A Brookline District Court judge Tuesday ordered 34-year-old Zanini Cineus to undergo the examination at the Worcester State Recovery Center and Hospital.
The exam will determine whether Cineus, who police say is homeless, can be held criminally responsible for his alleged crimes, according to the clerk’s office.
Cineus, whose family says he has mental health issues, is accused of breaking into Brady’s Brookline mansion around 6 a.m. Monday.
Brady no longer lives at the sprawling home, which is for sale, and is now the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last year, Cineus was arrested by Foxboro police at Patriot Place for allegedly stealing a $10,000 Tom Brady New England Patriots game jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame.
He told The Sun Chronicle at the time that he wanted to try out for the team and talk to coach Bill Belichick.
He was charged with larceny and trespassing in Wrentham District Court and now faces charges of breaking and entering, attempted larceny and trespassing in Brookline District Court.
His case in Brookline was continued to Dec. 24 but doctors often ask for more than 20 days to determine whether a defendant is competent to stand trial.
