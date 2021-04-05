ATTLEBORO — A Somerville man charged with driving his car through the Hobby Lobby store in South Attleboro two months ago claims to have no memory of the incident.
Rick Woodruff, 36, who was arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court, denied taking any drugs prior to the Feb. 2 incident or having a medical condition, according to court records.
Woodruff appeared on a summons charging him with breaking and entering, leaving the scene of property damage, driving to endanger and malicious destruction of property.
He is free on personal recognizance with the conditions that he obtain a mental health evaluation and stay away from witnesses in the case and the Bristol Place store. An innocent plea was entered on his behalf by the court.
Police allege Woodruff intentionally crashed through the glass entrance of the store and drove through it at about 5 a.m., causing extensive damage before driving off.
The store was not open at the time and was able to open for business that day.
Woodruff was stopped moments later on Newport Avenue near Roy Avenue, about a mile north of the store. Police say they found his license plate inside the store.
He did not appear to have slurred speech or other signs of intoxication and was not injured in the incident, according to court records.
Woodruff’s case was continued to June for a pretrial conference.
