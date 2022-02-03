FRANKLIN — An East Bridgewater man was ordered held without bail Thursday after pleading not guilty to killing his ex-wife, attacking his former mother-in-law and setting their Franklin house on fire.
Brendon Owen, 47, was arraigned in Dedham Superior Court for the Dec. 17 death of his 49-year-old ex-wife Shirley Owen, who lived in the home with the couple’s two children and her mother.
Brendon Owen allegedly struck his 74-year-old former mother-in-law with a pipe and tied her up with duct tape in the bathroom before setting the house on fire, according to prosecutors.
He faces an eight-count indictment including charges of murder, armed assault in a dwelling, armed home invasion, kidnapping and arson.
His lawyer, Neil Madden of Weymouth, argued unsuccessfully for $200,000 cash bail for his client, arguing that Owen had no prior criminal record and would appear in court.
Judge Douglas Wilkins rejected Madden’s arguments citing the strength of the prosecution’s case and the penalty of life in prison upon conviction among other reasons.
In Massachusetts, a defendant charged with murder is not entitled to bail but a judge does have discretion.
Owen’s former mother-in-law managed to escape to a neighbor’s for help. Owen was allegedly seen spraying lighter fluid and lighting the house on fire when police arrived, prosecutors said.
Owen allegedly tried to flee through a garage but police apprehended him after using a Taser.
Several area fire departments, including Wrentham, Norfolk and Plainville, responded to the fire.