NORFOLK — A Framingham man allegedly crashed into a town police cruiser while under the influence of alcohol early Friday morning, authorities said.
Jamont Dubose, 43, was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle, in addition to operating under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Norfolk police officers responded to the intersection of North and Needham streets about 1:35 a.m. after a police sergeant reported that a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed had crashed into his marked cruiser.
The cruiser, which was traveling south on North Street, was hit on the rear driver’s side. The impact tore the left rear wheel and suspension from the cruiser and caused it to end up partially off the roadway and into the woods, police said.
Dubose, the driver of the vehicle, was treated at the scene by the Norfolk Fire Department then transported via ambulance to an area hospital for further treatment of injuries.
The sergeant, who was not named, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Dubose was released from the hospital later Friday morning and transported to the town police station to be booked. He was later arraigned in Wrentham District Court.