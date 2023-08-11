norfolk cruiser hit

A Norfolk police cruiser was hit early Friday morning at North and Needham streets.

 Norfolk Police Department

NORFOLK — A Framingham man allegedly crashed into a town police cruiser while under the influence of alcohol early Friday morning, authorities said.

Jamont Dubose, 43, was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle, in addition to operating under the influence of alcohol, police said.