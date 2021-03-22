NORTH ATTLEBORO — A man serving consecutive life sentences for the heinous murder of his 13-year-old neighbor five decades ago has been denied medical parole.
Edward Lykus, 68, had asked to be released from MCI-Norfolk because of various health ailments, including chronic back, leg and ankle problems.
In denying the request, Carol Mici, commissioner of the Department of Correction, wrote earlier this month that Lykus’ health conditions did not meet the legal requirements for medical parole, according to a copy of her letter obtained by The Sun Chronicle.
“While I understand Mr, Lykus has several medical conditions, I do not find that his medical conditions satisfy either the definition of terminal illness or permanent incapacitation” as defined by the law, Mici found.
Lykus was 20 when he was convicted in 1973 of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Paul Cavalieri a year earlier and extorting $50,000 from his family.
Evidence used in the case included voice print analysis of telephone calls to the victim’s family, which were taped by authorities.
Lykus has always denied killing the boy but admitted picking up the ransom money, saying he was paid $500 by an unknown drug dealer.
He is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder followed by a 10- to 15-year prison term for attempted extortion.
Lykus’ father, the late Stanley Lykus, was the town’s police chief at the time.
Among his several medical problems are chronic back ailments, lower leg neuropathy, significant pain in his feet and ankles and pressure ulcers.
Lykus has been hospitalized several times and underwent surgery in August for his right heel.
His lawyer had argued that he was a low risk for violence, has significant family support and could live with his sister, according to Mici’s letter.
In making her decision, Mici said she considered medical and other supporting documents as well as the recommendations opposing Lykus’ release by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and prison Superintendent Nelson Alves.
In a statement Monday, Bristol County Attorney Thomas Quinn said he was pleased with the commissioner’s decision.
“This case was one of the most brutal and chilling cases in the history of Bristol County. It is every parent’s nightmare to have a child abducted, held for ransom and murdered,” said Quinn.
“I have a personal connection to this case because I observed some of the trial, during which evidence was presented of FBI recordings of his ransom demands to the family. I will never forget it,” Quinn said.
Lykus “has never accepted responsibility for this heinous act and has continually denied that he killed Paul Cavalieri,” the D.A. said.
During the course of his five decades of incarceration, Lykus’ previous appeals for release on legal issues regarding the case have been denied at the state and federal level, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
Quinn said that Lykus’ request for medical parole was just another attempt to manipulate the system and try to evade responsibility for his crimes.
“I am very happy for the family who, to say the least, has been through hell since Paul was abducted and murdered five decades ago,” Quinn said.
