FRANKLIN -- A Providence man was struck and killed Friday by a truck delivering a dumpster to a local trucking company, authorities said.
A spokesman for the Norfolk County district attorney's office identified the victim as Cloutier Perez, 31.
Police and fire officials were called to XPO Logistics, 176 Grove St., about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person down and not breathing.
Perez was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
He was an independent contractor who was unloading goods for another company when the incident happened, according to the district attorney's office.
No charges were immediately filed.
The incident is under investigation by Franklin police, state police and the district attorney’s office.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
