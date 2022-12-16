FRANKLIN -- A Providence man was killed Friday when he was struck by a truck delivering a dumpster to a local trucking company, authorities said.
He was identified as Cloutier Perez, 31, according to a spokesman for the Norfolk County district attorney's office.
Police and fire officials were called to XPO Logistics at 176 Grove St., about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person down and not breathing.
Perez was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
It was not clear whether he was an employee at the company where the incident occurred.
No charges were immediately filed.
The incident is under investigation by Franklin police, state police and the district attorney’s office.
