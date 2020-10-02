A man led police on a 40-mile, rather slow-moving, pursuit in a stolen water tank truck from Interstate 495 in Wrentham through Attleboro and Providence before its was disabled in Westport about a half-hour later Friday afternoon.
The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River for an evaluation. He will be summonsed to court to face criminal charges at later date, according to state police.
The suspect’s name was not released.
The pursuit began about 12:30 p.m. when state police from the Foxboro barracks spotted the truck, owned by the city of Boston Water and Sewer Commission, on I-495 South in Franklin soon after Boston police reported its location from its onboard GPS system.
The pursuit continued at speeds of up to about 60 mph onto I-95 South.
A North Attleboro police cruiser was stationed on the Toner Boulevard overpass in case the vehicle got off the highway but never joined the pursuit because the truck continued into Rhode Island.
One of the troopers involved in the pursuit got off the highway at Toner Boulevard to gas up at the Gulf Gas station before it sped off with its emergency lights flashing to get back onto I-95 South moments later.
Other local departments, including Plainville, Wrentham and Attleboro, were notified of the pursuit in case the vehicle, a 2008 International 400SER, got off onto local roads. A state police helicopter also assisted in following the truck.
The chase continued into Rhode Island where Rhode Island State Police, who had been notified of the pursuit, had picked up the chase with two cruisers at the state line.
The chase continued onto I-195 East and back into Massachusetts where state police from the Dartmouth barracks joined the pursuit in Seekonk, according to state police.
The truck continued into Fall River where it struck a tire deflation device put down by state police.
The vehicle sustained a right front flat tire but continued onto Route 88 South in Westport where it stopped and the driver was finally taken into custody about 1 p.m., state police said.
Boston police did not immediately respond to a request by The Sun Chronicle for information about the incident.
