A driver was arrested following a single-car crash Sunday on Dedham Street, police say.

NORFOLK -- An alleged drunken driver was arrested after his car struck a sign in front of the Gulf gas station on Dedham Street, police said Monday.

The single-car crash occurred about 8 a.m. Sunday.

The male driver faces charges in Wrentham District Court of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving to endanger and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

His name was not released by police and there was no report of injuries.

