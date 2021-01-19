NORFOLK -- An alleged drunken driver was arrested after his car struck a sign in front of the Gulf gas station on Dedham Street, police said Monday.
The single-car crash occurred about 8 a.m. Sunday.
The male driver faces charges in Wrentham District Court of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving to endanger and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
His name was not released by police and there was no report of injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.