FRANKLIN — A Worcester man was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on weapons charges stemming from an investigation into the homicide of an Attleboro man in October.
Marcus Thibodeau, 26, faces arraignment in Dedham Superior Court on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and two counts of misleading police.
He was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on Dec. 23.
Thibodeau is not charged with the Oct. 29 shooting death of DeAndre A. Scott, 26, a former Franklin man who moved to Pine Street in Attleboro.
The homicide remains under investigation by Franklin police and state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
Scott was shot in the chest at a home on Elmwood Road in Franklin about 12:45 and died almost an hour later at Milford Regional Medical Center.
Franklin police received a 911 call from Thibodeau, who reportedly said someone had been shot at his girlfriend’s home at 25 Elmwood Road. However, he didn’t provide any details to a dispatcher, according to a court document.
Thibodeau’s girlfriend is also the mother of Scott’s child. The child was at a relative’s house the night of the shooting, prosecutors say in the court document.
When Franklin police arrived, they found Thibodeau outside and he directed them to the kitchen. Police found Thibodeau’s girlfriend next to Scott, who was unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the document.
In an interview with police, Thibodeau told them he and his girlfriend were in her living room, which doubled as her bedroom, when Scott and others arrived, according to the document.
Thibodeau said his girlfriend left the room and argued with Scott before the shot went off but he remained in the room. He provided no details of the argument, according to prosecutors.
“He stated that he heard a commotion come towards him, a shot went off, and everyone left,” the document said.
The girlfriend told police she was not sure who shot Scott, who arrived uninvited with another individual she did not know. The man fled the house after the shooting, according to the document.
Earlier that evening, police tracked down an individual who was with Scott and gave a different account of the shooting.
After the shooting, the man said he drove away in Scott’s car with another man and abandoned it; police found the vehicle about a mile away, according to the document.
No gun was recovered but police found a .380-caliber shell casing, the same size round that killed Scott, at the home, according to the document.
Also recovered was a cellphone with a video of a man they say is Thibodeau holding a black semi-automatic gun consistent with a .380-caliber pistol, according to the document.
