Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO -- An 18-year-old man, charged with possessing an illegal 9 mm handgun police say was found in a stolen car he crashed, agreed to be held in jail without bail in pretrial detention.

Ruben Carvalho, who police say has addresses in Boston and Brockton, waived his right to a dangerousness hearing Thursday in Attleboro District Court.

