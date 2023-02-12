ATTLEBORO -- An 18-year-old man, charged with possessing an illegal 9 mm handgun police say was found in a stolen car he crashed, agreed to be held in jail without bail in pretrial detention.
Ruben Carvalho, who police say has addresses in Boston and Brockton, waived his right to a dangerousness hearing Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
He was arrested about 3 a.m. Wednesday after crashing a 2018 Mazda CX-5 into the Thacher Street bridge. Police say the car was reported stolen the day before in Pawtucket.
Carvalho was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash.
Police say they found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number. The weapon had one round in the chamber and 16 rounds in a large capacity magazine inside the car.
Carvalho was previously found delinquent on weapons-related charges in Brockton when he was a juvenile, according to police.
He has pleaded innocent to 10 charges including possession of a large capacity firearm with an obliterated serial number, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and driving to endanger.
He may face charges in Rhode Island related to a chase with Pawtucket police prior to driving into Attleboro. Pawtucket police broke off the chase on Interstate 95 near Newport Avenue, according to police.
His case was continued to next month.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.