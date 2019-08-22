TAUNTON — Sometimes it’s hard to outrun a state trooper, especially one with four legs.
Authorities say a New Bedford man wanted on arrest warrants was apprehended late Wednesday night as he tried to climb a chain-link fence with a state police K9 in hot pursuit.
“I give up,” state police quoted 30-year-old Nicholas Slavin as he surrendered to officers and the dog, Devaney, behind a plaza off Bay Street, near the Norton line.
Slavin was arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court on a charge of resisting arrest.
He was wanted on warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of drug possession, breaking and entering and intimidating a witness, according to the clerk’s office.
State police responded about 11 p.m. Wednesday to help Norton police search for Slavin.
He was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Taunton, near the Norton line, and a witness told police he saw the suspect get into a gray or silver sedan, according to state police.
Trooper Cory Melo of the Middleboro barracks spotted the vehicle and stopped it on Bay Street before Slavin, a passenger in the vehicle, ran into a plaza with a Dunkin Donuts and a 7-Eleven in it, according to state police.
Melo, Trooper Christopher Thurlow and his K9 Devaney pursued Slavin along with other troopers before Thurlow set his four-legged partner free to chase down the suspect, police said.
Slavin attempted to scale a chain-link fence before giving up and dropping to the ground as Thurlow recalled Devaney, police said.
Slavin is due back in court next week.
