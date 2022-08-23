NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 32-year-old man was found safe in Attleboro late Tuesday afternoon after police and fire officials were called to the World War I Memorial Park on Elmwood Street to search for a lost hiker.
Firefighters and police were called out just before 4:30 p.m. and searched for about an hour before Attleboro police spotted the man walking on County Street in Attleboro several miles away, according to Fire Chief Chris Coleman.
The man, who was reported to have some degree of autism, was with a friend hiking in the park when it started to rain and the two split up, Coleman said.
Assisting in the search were local police, state police, and a state police K9 unit. The Bristol County Technical Rescue Team, a specially-trained regional team, also helped with the search.
Officials also used an all-terrain vehicle and had a drone, but it could not be used because of the weather, Coleman said.
