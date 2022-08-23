North Attleboro fire truck new
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 32-year-old man was found safe in Attleboro late Tuesday afternoon after police and fire officials were called to the World War I Memorial Park on Elmwood Street to search for a lost hiker.

Firefighters and police were called out just before 4:30 p.m. and searched for about an hour before Attleboro police spotted the man walking on County Street in Attleboro several miles away, according to Fire Chief Chris Coleman.

