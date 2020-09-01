SEEKONK -- A worker from a Seekonk trash business was killed in East Providence Monday after he became pinned between a garbage truck and a Dumpster.
East Providence Police Tuesday said they received a call from a concerned resident who noticed the garbage truck was parked along Lyon Avenue for hours.
The resident later found the man, who police said had been driving the truck from R.J. Souto Disposal Service, pinned between the truck and the Dumpster behind a business on Lyon Avenue.
Police said the man, whose name was not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
R.J. Souto Disposal Service is located off Winter Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.